Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan launch $389 million in investment projects

25 September 2026 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have launched 10 investment projects with a total value of $389 million, according to Jasurbek Choriyev, Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission.

Choriyev, who was serving as Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan when the interview was conducted, said the projects were launched during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Uzbekistan on August 23–24.

“These projects include the construction of a network of filling stations by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). The first phase involves plans to build five filling stations in the Namangan, Jizzakh, Samarkand, Syrdarya, and Tashkent regions,” Choriyev said.

He added that construction has also begun on the “Azerbaijan” park, which will cover an area of 4 hectares in the New Tashkent district.

The projects form part of the expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, with investments spanning energy infrastructure and other areas of bilateral cooperation.