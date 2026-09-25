Iran has no plans to develop nuclear weapons, Pezeshkian says

25 September 2026 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran has never sought to develop nuclear weapons and is prepared to comply with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told in an interview with Fox News.

"We have never sought nuclear weapons. We want to comply with the Non-Proliferation Treaty," Pezeshkian noted.

Asked whether Iran wants to acquire a nuclear warhead, the Iranian president said, "Absolutely not." He cited statements by Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that possessing weapons of mass destruction is prohibited under Islam.

Pezeshkian also emaphasized that he was unaware of reports that China had provided Iran with satellite images of US military bases in the Middle East.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump told the UN General Assembly that he faced a choice between reaching an agreement with Iran and "annihilating" the Islamic Republic. Trump also said he expected a possible deal after the US midterm elections in November 2026.

On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum outlining a series of steps to end the conflict. The document included the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and assurances from Tehran that it had no plans to develop nuclear weapons. However, the agreement failed to produce the expected results.