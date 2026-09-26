US intelligence flags potential shift in Saudi nuclear program

26 September 2026 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US intelligence agencies do not rule out the possibility that Saudi Arabia could consider developing a nuclear weapons program.

According to The Washington Post, classified documents submitted to the US Congress contain intelligence assessments regarding the possibility of Riyadh shifting its nuclear program toward military purposes. The assessments have raised concerns among some lawmakers over an agreement reached by US President Donald Trump to support Saudi Arabia’s peaceful nuclear program.

It was noted that Congress has 90 days to review the agreement and could block it from taking effect.

On July 22, the US Department of Energy announced that Washington and Riyadh had signed an agreement on US support for Saudi Arabia’s peaceful nuclear program. The agreement reportedly provides US companies with opportunities to participate in the Kingdom’s nuclear energy program.

On August 24, Trump submitted the agreement to Congress for review. The US administration reported that its implementation depends on Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords and normalizing relations with Israel.

In 2023, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that if Iran obtained nuclear weapons, Saudi Arabia would have to take a similar step "to balance the forces."

Saudi Arabia has a safeguards agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but it has not joined the Additional Protocol, which would expand the agency’s ability to conduct inspections.