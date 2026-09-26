President Ilham Aliyev: Many leading ınternational companies consider Azerbaijan a reliable partner

26 September 2026 09:07 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted that the country already has a very good investment climate.

“Many leading international companies from different sectors of the economy consider Azerbaijan as a reliable partner,” President Ilham Aliyev said at an event held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

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