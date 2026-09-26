President of Azerbaijan: Oil and gas will continue to dominate the economy

26 September 2026 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"Just several days ago, the state program on mining was adopted. It's a very short-term program for four years, which will generate a lot of activity. So these are the main directions of our development," President Ilham Aliyev said at an event held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

Emphasizing that oil and gas should not be forgotten, the head of state noted: "And, of course, we should not forget the elephant in the room: oil and gas, especially having in mind that this year many contracts were signed and are to be signed today. So, oil and gas will continue to dominate our economy and to generate the wealth which will be reinvested."