George Russell takes pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

25 September 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The qualifying session for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has concluded. Mercedes driver George Russell set the fastest time of the session to take pole position.

Charles Leclerc will start from second, while Oscar Piastri will line up third.

Interestingly, the Baku City Circuit has been a successful track for George Russell this year. The British driver also set the fastest times in both free practice sessions.

Russell’s teammate and the favorite for the season, Kimi Antonelli, made an early exit from qualifying. The Mercedes driver crashed into the wall at Turn 1 of the Baku circuit during the first qualifying session. The impact damaged the car, preventing Antonelli from continuing.

The drivers can expect a more intense battle in tomorrow’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.