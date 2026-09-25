Egypt, India and Türkiye seek Black Sea truce, Zelenskyy says

25 September 2026 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Egypt, India and Türkiye have separately proposed ways to restore safe navigation in the Black Sea and lift the blockade affecting maritime trade.

Zelenskyy made the remarks during a press briefing in New York on September 25, saying he had held separate discussions with the leaders of Egypt, India and Türkiye, while Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry had conducted parallel talks with their counterparts.

According to Zelenskyy, the proposals reflect a shared interest in restoring Black Sea shipping, particularly the movement of agricultural products and other goods.

He said the countries had proposed a reciprocal ceasefire in the Black Sea that would allow commercial shipping to resume without disruption. Some of the countries had gone further by submitting their proposals in writing, which Kyiv had reviewed and considered fair.

Ukraine has previously said it is ready to support safe navigation and food security in the Black Sea if Russia takes reciprocal steps toward de-escalation. On September 23, Zelenskyy said Egypt, India and Türkiye had already submitted written options to Ukraine and that Kyiv was awaiting Moscow’s response.

Zelenskyy said the countries involved were expected to communicate with the Russian side following their discussions with Ukraine, either afterward or in parallel.

However, he stressed that Kyiv had not received confirmation that such contacts with Moscow had actually taken place.

“We have not received a response yet,” Zelenskyy told journalists.

The proposals form part of broader international efforts to restore Black Sea shipping, which has been severely disrupted during Russia’s war against Ukraine. Ukraine has sought international support for the restoration of maritime trade and the reopening of a corridor for agricultural exports. Türkiye has separately discussed Black Sea security and the restoration of food exports with Ukraine.

The latest diplomatic efforts come alongside a separate US initiative aimed at de-escalating the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to Zelenskyy, the Trump administration has proposed three immediate steps: a mutual halt to attacks on energy infrastructure, the reopening of the Black Sea grain corridor, and a trilateral meeting involving the United States, Ukraine and Russia, potentially in Abu Dhabi.

Zelenskyy said Kyiv was prepared to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure if Moscow agreed to do the same.

He also said the upcoming G20 summit in Miami could potentially serve as a venue for leader-level discussions involving the United States, Ukraine and Russia.

The US proposal and the separate maritime initiatives involving Egypt, India and Türkiye come as Kyiv seeks to revive negotiations and establish limited ceasefires covering energy infrastructure and Black Sea shipping, while the response from Moscow remains pending.