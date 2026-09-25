Google plans first AI data center in space

25 September 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Google is preparing to conduct the first orbital test of its Project Suncatcher, launching a prototype satellite equipped with Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to study whether AI computing infrastructure can operate in space.

The satellite is scheduled to launch on October 1, 2026, as part of SpaceX’s Transporter-18 rideshare mission. The spacecraft was developed in partnership with Planet and will carry four Google TPU chips designed for AI workloads.

The main goal of the mission is to determine how Google’s AI hardware performs under the extreme conditions of low Earth orbit, including radiation, intense temperature changes and the physical stresses of launch. Cooling the chips will also be a major challenge, as conventional airflow-based cooling systems cannot operate in the vacuum of space.

Project Suncatcher envisions a future network of solar-powered satellites equipped with AI processors and connected through high-speed optical links. According to Google, solar panels in certain low-Earth orbits could generate up to eight times more power than comparable systems on Earth because they can receive sunlight almost continuously.

The first mission will be a small-scale experiment, but Google sees it as an important step toward developing large-scale AI computing infrastructure in orbit. Future satellites could work together as a distributed space-based AI system, potentially reducing the need for land and other resources required by large terrestrial data centers.