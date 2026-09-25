Kallas: EU states agree to release €6.6B for Ukraine

25 September 2026 21:54 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday that member states "agreed on the terms for releasing €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility for Ukraine."

According to Kallas, €900 million will go toward the EU's military training mission for Ukraine, while €1 billion will fund new joint purchases of military equipment.

The remaining €4.7 billion "will reimburse Member States, with some already saying they will channel their share to Ukraine."

"Moscow's hybrid attacks try to intimidate Europe into scaling back its support for Ukraine. Europe is doing the opposite," Kallas said. She also stated that this is "good news for Ukraine and bad news for Russia."