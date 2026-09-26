Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan’s growing role as transport hub between Europe and Asia

26 September 2026 09:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has highlighted the country’s growing role as an important transport and logistics hub between Europe and Asia.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bayramov made the remarks during his address to the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The minister said freight volumes along the Middle Corridor have increased by around 90 percent since 2022.

Bayramov noted that projects such as the Baku International Sea Trade Port and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway are contributing to the development of more sustainable and diversified supply chains between Asia and Europe.

He also said the Digital Silk Road project would further strengthen Azerbaijan’s role as a regional digital hub.

The minister stressed that the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), one of the outcomes of the 2025 Washington Summit, would provide unhindered multimodal connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic while creating new opportunities for regional trade and economic integration.

Concluding his speech, he called for stronger global solidarity, more effective and reliable multilateralism based on international law, and the renewal of the system of cooperation.

"The multilateralism we believe in is principled, inclusive and, above all, capable of delivering concrete results," Bayramov added.