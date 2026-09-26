Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation at 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum shared on his social media [VIDEO]

26 September 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev participated in the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum."

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum was posted on his social media accounts.

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