Azerbaijan, Russia review trade and economic cooperation

26 September 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

The meeting focused on cooperation in the industrial, energy, transport and logistics sectors.

According to Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for developing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, particularly in trade and economic cooperation.

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