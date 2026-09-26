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Saturday, September 26, 2026

Documents signed on sidelines of Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum exchanged [PHOTOS]

26 September 2026 11:30 (UTC+04:00)
Documents signed on sidelines of Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum exchanged [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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A ceremony for the exchange of documents signed on the margins of the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum was held on September 26 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

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Documents signed on sidelines of Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum exchanged [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Documents signed on sidelines of Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum exchanged [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Documents signed on sidelines of Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum exchanged [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Documents signed on sidelines of Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum exchanged [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Documents signed on sidelines of Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum exchanged [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Documents signed on sidelines of Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum exchanged [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Documents signed on sidelines of Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum exchanged [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Documents signed on sidelines of Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum exchanged [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Documents signed on sidelines of Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum exchanged [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Documents signed on sidelines of Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum exchanged [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Documents signed on sidelines of Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum exchanged [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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