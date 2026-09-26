President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration ceremony for "Minkend" Small Hydroelectric Power Plant and "Textile Cluster" production facility [PHOTOS]

26 September 2026 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

With the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a ceremony was held in an online format on September 26 at the Baku Convention Center to lay the foundation stone for a production facility under the Textile Cluster project of Textile Horizon LLC in the Mingachevir Industrial Park.

President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of Azersheker LLC Nasib Islamzade, and Chairman of Global Textile Group Muzaffar Razakov pressed the button signaling the start of construction of the facility.

The founders of Textile Horizon LLC, which was granted resident status in the Mingachevir Industrial Park last year, are Azersheker LLC, Global Textile LLC, and the Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Investment Fund. As part of the project, the production process will cover the entire chain, from cotton planting to the production of lint, yarn, fabric, and final textile products. The enterprise will benefit from all tax and customs privileges granted to residents of the Mingachevir Industrial Park. The facility, covering an area of 11.2 hectares, is expected to produce 16 thousand tons of lint, 11 thousand tons of yarn, 7.3 thousand tons of dyed fabric, and 11 million shirts annually. In addition to the domestic market, the products will also be exported.

X X X

With the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Minkend Small Hydroelectric Power Plant in Lachin district was opened in an online ceremony held at the Baku Convention Center on September 26.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Board of Türkiye's Demiroren Holding Yıldırım Demirören pressed the button signaling the opening of the plant.

Under the leadership of the head of state, large-scale measures are put in place to realize the green energy potential in the liberated territories. In this regard, the project for the restoration, construction, and long-term operation of small hydroelectric power plants in Kalbajar and Lachin is of particular significance. The installed capacity of the Minkend Small Hydroelectric Power Plant included in this project is 3.2 MW, with an expected annual electricity generation of 11.8 million kWh. The station was built using Austrian and Italian technologies.

The project for the restoration, construction, and long-term operation of small hydroelectric power plants in Kalbajar and Lachin is being implemented as part of the 1st State Program on the Great Return and on the basis of public-private partnership principles. The project, with a total value of 53.2 million manats, includes the Minkend, Galaja-1, Galaja-2, Malibay, and Tartar-1 small hydroelectric power plants. The commissioning of the other stations is planned by the end of 2026. Their operational lifespan is 30 years. The total installed capacity under the project is 12.9 MW, and the expected annual electricity generation is 44.1 million kWh. Incentives and exemptions provided for the territories liberated from occupation have been applied to the project, while a concessional loan has also been provided by the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy.

Demiroren Holding and the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund hold equity stakes in Green Garabagh Energy LLC, which is involved in the project.