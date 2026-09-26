Iran vows to defend sovereign rights despite pressure

26 September 2026 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran will not give up its sovereign rights despite pressure and threats, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in remarks to journalists at the UN headquarters.

According to him, Iran does not accept coercion, threats or intimidation. He stressed that the sovereignty of states cannot be conditional and that compliance with the UN Charter is an obligation.

"Diplomacy is not surrender, and peace cannot be built through threats of destruction," Araghchi noted.

Asked when the seven-day period would begin, Araghchi said it would start as soon as the United States accepts the proposal. He added that if Washington approves the plan tomorrow, the seven-day timeline would begin on the same day.

Earlier, Iran has conveyed a proposal to the United States to resume negotiations and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposal is reportedly similar to a memorandum of understanding reached between the two sides in June.