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Saturday, September 26, 2026

Gold advances to $4,321 amid rising bond yields

26 September 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)
Gold advances to $4,321 amid rising bond yields
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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The price of gold on the COMEX commodity exchange in New York increased by ...

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