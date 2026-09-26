Rafael Câmara wins Formula 2 feature race at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

26 September 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Rafael Câmara took victory in the Formula 2 feature race at the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the Invicta driver finishing ahead of Campos Racing's Nikola Tsolov and Rodin's Alexander Dunne.

Câmara claimed the top step of the podium, while Tsolov finished second and Dunne took third.

The Formula 2 weekend in Baku also saw Dino Beganovic of DAMS Lucas Oil win the sprint race, while Dunne took victory in the previous feature race.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend is being held at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26, marking the 10th anniversary of Formula 1 racing in Azerbaijan. The Formula 1 race, the main event of the weekend, is scheduled to start at 15:00 today.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 26.