British Ambassador gets closer look at Formula 1 media operations [PHOTOS]

26 September 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Duncan Norman, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, attended the 10th Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

During his visit, the ambassador toured the renovated paddock at the Baku City Circuit and visited the Media Centre, where he was briefed on the facilities provided for media representatives.

The ambassador also toured the accreditation centre, the work areas for journalists and photographers, as well as the press conference room.

It was noted that around 300 local and international media representatives are working at the Media Centre during the Grand Prix.

Duncan Norman also met with local media representatives and shared his impressions of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. According to the ambassador, one of the key features of the race in Baku is that it gives fans the opportunity not only to watch Formula 1 action but also to explore the city and its landmarks.

"There are five British drivers competing in Formula 1 this season, two of whom are world champions. I wish all of them the best of luck and would be very pleased to see one of the British drivers win in Baku," Duncan Norman said.

The United Kingdom has a special place in Formula 1 history. The first race of the World Championship was held at the Silverstone Circuit in the UK in 1950. The country remains one of the major centres of Formula 1 today.