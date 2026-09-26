Spectacular opening ceremony held for anniversary F 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

26 September 2026 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 10th anniversary Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has officially opened at the Baku City Circuit.

The ational Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed by world-renowned Azerbaijani tenor and People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov ahead of the main race.

The ceremony is now over, and attention has shifted to the track. The drivers are set for 51 laps of racing to decide this year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner.

The race winner will lift a trophy designed with elements drawn from Azerbaijan's national identity. A flame motif on the trophy reflects the country's association with the "Land of Fire".

Patterns on its sides are inspired by traditional Azerbaijani carpets. The design brings together the character of Formula 1 with references to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.