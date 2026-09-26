President Ilham Aliyev met with President of International Automobile Federation [PHOTOS]
On September 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the International Automobile Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
During the conversation, the sides noted that, as in every year, Formula 1 races were organized perfectly in the capital.
The sides emphasized the importance of these races for promoting the tourism potential of Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, they praised the International Automobile Federation’s cooperation with the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and clubs, and discussed prospects for partnership.
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