"Power of Unity – 2026" joint military exercise continues in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

26 September 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

"Power of Unity – 2026" joint military exercise hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan is proceeding successfully with participating personnel carrying out a series of training activities.

In accordance with the exercise plan, a number of practical exercises have been conducted with the aim of enhancing personnel’s capabilities to operate under various conditions and improving coordination in interoperability and command and control among participating units.

The exercises included protected advance under fire support and the conduct of operations in various types of terrain using armoured vehicles.

The personnel successfully completed the assigned training tasks while adhering to established safety regulations. Practical skills related to the coordination of units and the synchronization of their activities were also further developed.

The primary objectives of the exercises are to enhance the proficiency of military personnel, strengthen the readiness of service members from the participating countries to conduct coordinated operations under various conditions, and further improve their capabilities for effective interoperability.