Azerbaijan’s tourism sector becomes more attractive to long-term investors

26 September 2026 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s tourism sector is becoming an increasingly attractive area for long-term investment, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said during a panel discussion titled "Emerging Investment Frontiers: Real Estate, Tourism and Urban Development" held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

According to him, tourism has become an important component of the diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy in recent years.

"In 2025, the value added generated by tourism-related activities amounted to approximately 7 billion manats. The sector’s share in the country’s economy reached around 5.4 percent, exceeding the pre-pandemic level," he said.

The chairman of the State Tourism Agency also highlighted the newly adopted state program for tourism development for 2026–2030. He noted that the program marks a new stage in tourism policy, with one of its key priorities being the creation of a more attractive and competitive investment environment in the tourism sector.