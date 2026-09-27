Georgia interested in restoring strategic partnership with US

27 September 2026 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Georgia is interested in restoring its strategic partnership with the United States, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Kobakhidze said he had brief conversations with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The Prime Minister stressed that the importance of restoring the strategic partnership between Georgia and the United States was highlighted during the conversations. He described his brief exchanges with Trump and Rubio as positive.

Kobakhidze said Georgia had already taken certain steps toward returning bilateral relations to their previous strategic level and was now waiting for reciprocal steps from Washington.

He stressed that Tbilisi's goal was to restore the strategic partnership with Washington and said Georgia had taken steps on its side while expecting reciprocal action from the United States.