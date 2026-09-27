Azerbaijan seeks to expand partnership with Brookfield Asset Management [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.
The meeting focused on existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brookfield Asset Management and prospects for expanding the partnership.
Given the company's global investment activities focused on real assets, the sides exchanged views on areas of investment interest in Azerbaijan and potential projects.
They also discussed exploring investment opportunities in energy transition and energy storage, renewable energy, digital infrastructure and other sectors.
The meeting also highlighted measures being taken to further improve Azerbaijan's investment environment, expand cooperation with international investors and promote large-scale investment projects.
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