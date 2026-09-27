Ombudsman releases statement on Remembrance Day

27 September 2026 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has issued a statement in connection with September 27 - Remembrance Day.

AzerNEWS presents the statement:

"Six years have passed since the Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020. That day marked an important turning point in the history of the Azerbaijani people, while also carrying particular significance in terms of eliminating the grave humanitarian consequences caused by the conflict, bringing those who committed war crimes resulting in human losses to justice, and restoring rights violated over many years.

As a result of the Patriotic War, a new stage began in restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, as well as the fundamental rights of people who had been displaced from their native lands for many years.

During the war, harm to the lives and health of civilians and the destruction of residential areas and social infrastructure had serious humanitarian consequences. These events once again demonstrated that civilians bear the heaviest burden of armed conflicts and that the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, as well as ensuring the right to life, must remain a constant priority.

During the Patriotic War, the shelling by the Armenian armed forces of settlements densely populated by Azerbaijan's civilian population, particularly the cities and districts of Ganja, Barda, Naftalan, Tartar and others, with heavy artillery and long-range missile systems prohibited under international law, resulted in civilian deaths and injuries and caused serious damage to residential homes and social, educational, healthcare, religious and other civilian facilities. These facts were documented in reports prepared as a result of the fact-finding missions carried out by the Azerbaijani Ombudsman at the time.

An objective and comprehensive investigation into violations of international law concerning the targeting of civilians and civilian objects, as well as the identification and prosecution of those responsible in accordance with national legislation and international law, is of great importance. Preventing impunity for those responsible for such acts is essential for the protection of human rights and for preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future.

As the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I believe that restoring human rights violated as a result of war and conflict, determining the fate of missing persons, clearing territories contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, as well as ensuring the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands are among the main humanitarian priorities of the post-conflict period.

In this regard, large-scale reconstruction and development work in the territories liberated from occupation, the return of people to their native lands and the reliable protection of all their fundamental rights make an important contribution to strengthening peace and sustainable development.

The important results achieved in advancing the peace agenda and finalizing a peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia are of particular significance for the future of the region as a whole. This process creates new opportunities for strengthening lasting and long-term peace, stability, security and mutual cooperation.

In this regard, preserving the opportunities for peace that have been achieved and turning them into lasting peace places an important responsibility on international organizations and the global community, states, national human rights institutions and civil society.

September 27 is remembered not only as the day large-scale counteroffensive operations began, bringing an end to the policy of aggression, occupation and provocation pursued against our republic and people for many years, but also as a day that demonstrated the strength of our state, our army, which achieved victory under the leadership of the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and our people, who demonstrated true patriotism even during the most difficult days.

I respectfully commemorate the cherished memory of our compatriots who attained martyrdom for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our Motherland, extend my condolences to their families, and wish good health and prosperity to war veterans and all people affected by the war.

I believe that the greatest tribute to the memory of our martyrs is to ensure that future generations live free from war and violence, in conditions of peace, security and prosperity. I wish that the moral legacy and memory left to us after Remembrance Day, written into our history with painful yet honorable memories, will bring peace and tranquility to our country and people, firm and lasting peace to our region, a life free from war and insecurity, and progressive development."