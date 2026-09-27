September 27, 2020: Chronology of first day of 44-day Patriotic War
On September 27, 2020, in response to what Azerbaijan described as a large-scale provocation by the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani Army launched a counteroffensive operation, which was later called the "Iron Fist" operation.
The 44-day Patriotic War brought an end to nearly three decades of occupation and resulted in the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
The hostilities ended with a trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, which established a ceasefire and provided for the withdrawal of Armenian forces from the remaining occupied territories.
AzerNEWS presents the chronology of the Patriotic War as of September 27:
-
The Defense Ministry announced that Armenian military units had shelled Azerbaijani settlements and civilians;
-
Azerbaijani forces launched a counteroffensive operation along the entire frontline;
-
One of the Azerbaijani Army's combat helicopters was damaged and landed on Azerbaijani territory;
-
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation;
-
The Defense Ministry announced that fighting was underway for strategically important heights that had been under occupation;
-
The Ombudsman issued a statement protesting what it described as another serious violation of the ceasefire regime by Armenia;
-
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement;
-
A meeting of the Security Council was held under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev;
-
The Defense Ministry announced the names of the villages liberated from occupation;
-
Recep Tayyip Erdogan called President Ilham Aliyev by phone;
-
Zakir Hasanov announced that the enemy's frontline had been breached and that seven villages had been liberated from occupation;
-
The Defense Ministry released footage showing the destruction of enemy military equipment;
-
The Prosecutor General's Office announced that the number of civilians wounded had reached 14;
-
Zakir Hasanov spoke about details of the enemy provocation on the frontline;
-
The Defense Ministry called on the Armenian garrison stationed in the settlement of Aghdara to surrender;
-
The Defense Ministry released footage showing the enemy abandoning armored vehicles on the battlefield and fleeing;
-
Murov Peak in the Murovdag mountain range was liberated;
-
President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring martial law;
-
The Defense Ministry released footage showing the destruction of an ammunition depot belonging to the Armenian army.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!