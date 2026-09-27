September 27, 2020: Chronology of first day of 44-day Patriotic War

27 September 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 27, 2020, in response to what Azerbaijan described as a large-scale provocation by the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani Army launched a counteroffensive operation, which was later called the "Iron Fist" operation.

The 44-day Patriotic War brought an end to nearly three decades of occupation and resulted in the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The hostilities ended with a trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, which established a ceasefire and provided for the withdrawal of Armenian forces from the remaining occupied territories.

AzerNEWS presents the chronology of the Patriotic War as of September 27: