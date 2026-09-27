TÜRKSOY chief highlights global value of Turkic heritage

27 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The shared cultural heritage of the Turkic world embodies values that belong not only to Turkic peoples but to all humanity, Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY) Sultan Raev said.

He made the remarks during a high-level meeting of the Group of Friends of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), held as part of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Raev noted that TÜRKSOY has been working for more than 30 years to preserve, promote and raise international awareness of the shared cultural heritage of Turkic peoples.

He said the Turkic World Vision 2040 sets out a long-term perspective for stronger cooperation and solidarity based on shared history and culture, as well as for contributing to global peace. According to Raev, TÜRKSOY bears an important responsibility for implementing the cultural dimension of this vision.

Raev highlighted the VI World Nomad Games as an example of the unifying power of culture. According to him, the Games, which brought together participants from around 120 countries, are not merely an event showcasing traditional sports, but a global platform that brings different peoples together around peace, friendship and mutual understanding.

The secretary general also emphasized the important role cultural diplomacy can play in preventing crises.