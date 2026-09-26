Cable theft disrupts long-distance train services across Germany

26 September 2026 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Vandalism and cable theft on a railway line in the western German city of Gelsenkirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia, have caused major disruptions to long-distance train services across the country, including routes to Munich, Cologne and Basel, Switzerland.

According to the Deutsche Bahn, authorities were alerted at 4:55 a.m. local time (5:55 a.m. Baku time). The actions of unknown individuals caused the signaling and train control systems to fail completely.

Investigators believe the perpetrators acted deliberately and caused extensive damage, cutting and tearing out cables running along the railway tracks at several points.

A local police representative said an investigation had been launched following suspicions of cable theft on a section of railway in the Gelsenkirchen-Yückendorf area.