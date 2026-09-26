US, China reach $30 billion tariff deal

26 September 2026 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States and China have agreed to lower tariffs on $30 billion worth of "non-sensitive goods" as part of a broader trade package reached during this week’s summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House said.

The two sides also agreed to establish trade and investment councils and extend the arrangements reached during their previous talks in Kuala Lumpur.

Trump and Xi further agreed to discuss the risks and opportunities associated with artificial intelligence and to use the term "superintelligence" when referring to the technology.

The two leaders also pledged to support each other in hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and Group of 20 (G20) summits.

"This historic visit enriched the constructive and stable China-US relationship, upheld the overall stability of bilateral ties, opened a new chapter in China-US relations, and will have a far-reaching impact on world peace and development," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement.

Image: Evan Vucci / Reuters