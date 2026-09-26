Russian and German foreign ministers hold first meeting in 4.5 years

26 September 2026 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to TASS, this was the first meeting between the Russian and German foreign ministers since 2022.

The previous meeting between Lavrov and the head of Germany’s Foreign Office took place on January 18, 2022, when Annalena Baerbock held the post.

In early September, Germany accused Russia of being involved in a drone incident at Leipzig Airport. According to German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, the German government reached this conclusion after examining the "technologies used" and other information, including intelligence data.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz promised a "very swift" response to the incident. Germany subsequently announced the closure of the Russian Consulate General and the Russian House. In response, Moscow announced the closure of Russian branches of the Goethe-Institut.