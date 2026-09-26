Deadly explosion kills 11 in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan

26 September 2026 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

At least 11 people have been killed and 30 others injured in an explosion in the city of Dera Ismail Khan in northwestern Pakistan.

According to Reuters, the injured were taken to hospitals, where they are receiving medical treatment. The emergency services did not provide details about the cause of the explosion or the circumstances of the incident.

No further details about the blast have been reported so far.

Dera Ismail Khan is located in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 350 kilometers southwest of Islamabad. The city has witnessed a series of explosions in recent years.

Earlier, on September 18, a suicide bomber carried out an attack near a mosque in the northwestern city of Kohat as worshippers had gathered for prayers. According to The Conversation, the attacker rammed a vehicle packed with explosives into the wall of a police complex. Militants then opened fire on law enforcement officers.

The ensuing gunfight lasted for 20 hours. A total of 31 people were killed, including 16 police officers, while more than 100 others were injured.