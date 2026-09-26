CSTO member states arrive in Russia for joint military exercises

26 September 2026 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Representatives of member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have arrived in Russia to take part in joint military exercises, the press service of the CSTO Joint Staff reported.

"Participants in the command-and-staff exercise 'Interaction-2026' with the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces, as well as the special exercises 'Search-2026' and 'Echelon-2026,' have completed their redeployment to the Russian Federation," the statement said.

CSTO military contingents arrived from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The exercises will be held at the Chebarkulsky training ground of Russia’s Central Military District in the Chelyabinsk Region.

The "Search-2026" exercise is focused on organizing and conducting reconnaissance operations in support of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces.

During the "Echelon-2026" exercise, servicemen will practice organizing logistical and material support.

Earlier, CSTO Joint Staff Chief Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov said the exercises were planned in advance and "are not directed against third countries."