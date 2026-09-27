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Sunday, September 27, 2026

Post on September 27 - Remembrance Day shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages [PHOTO]

27 September 2026 00:04 (UTC+04:00)
Post on September 27 - Remembrance Day shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages [PHOTO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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Post on the occasion of September 27 - the Day of Remembrance has been published on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages.

AzerNEWS presents the post:

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Post on September 27 - Remembrance Day shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages [PHOTO] - Gallery Image

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