USA rejects Iran proposal to reopen Strait of Hormuz

26 September 2026 23:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, in part because of a lack of trust in Tehran, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said.

Speaking to Fox News, Waltz was asked whether Trump’s rejection was linked to concerns that Iran would not honor its commitments under a potential agreement.

"That’s partly it. They violated the previous deal," Waltz added.

Waltz also declined to answer when asked whether the United States was prepared to resume full-scale military operations against Iran in the near future.

Earlier, Iran has conveyed a proposal to the United States to resume negotiations and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told The Washington Post that Tehran had proposed resuming talks with the US administration within seven days in an effort to end the full-scale conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.