First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on September 27 - Remembrance Day [PHOTO]

27 September 2026 08:23 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.

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