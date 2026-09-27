President Ilham Aliyev visits Victory Park in Baku on Remembrance Day

27 September 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Victory Park in Baku on September 27 on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

The head of state laid a wreath at the Victory Monument and paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs.