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Sunday, September 27, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share video featuring his visit to Victory Park [VIDEO]

27 September 2026 12:36 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share video featuring his visit to Victory Park [VIDEO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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A video highlighting the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Victory Park in Baku on the occasion of September 27 – Remembrance Day was shared on his official social media accounts.

AzerNEWS presents the video:

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