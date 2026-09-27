President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share video featuring his visit to Victory Park [VIDEO]
A video highlighting the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Victory Park in Baku on the occasion of September 27 – Remembrance Day was shared on his official social media accounts.
AzerNEWS presents the video:
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