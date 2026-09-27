Azerbaijan to open UEFA Nations League campaign against Lithuania

27 September 2026 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's national football team will begin its UEFA Nations League campaign on September 27.

The team, competing in League D, will face Lithuania away in the opening match of Group 2.

The match will take place in Kaunas and will kick off at 17:00 Baku time. The game will be officiated by FIFA referee Menelaos Antoniou of Cyprus.

The Azerbaijani national team will play its second group match against Liechtenstein in Baku on October 1.

The UEFA Nations League is a national-team competition organized by UEFA to provide more competitive international matches and reduce the number of friendly fixtures. The tournament was introduced in 2018 and brings together European national teams in leagues based on their sporting level.

The competition is divided into four leagues - A, B, C and D. Teams compete in groups within their respective leagues, with promotion and relegation providing movement between the divisions. The top teams in League A advance to the knockout stage, which culminates in the Nations League finals.

The 2026/27 edition is the fifth UEFA Nations League. The league phase began on September 24, 2026, and will run through November 17. League A, B and C teams play six matches in the league phase, while teams in League D play four.