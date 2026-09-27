Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry holds 37 bilateral meetings in New York

27 September 2026 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has concluded a productive High-Level Week in New York, where he held a series of meetings and discussions and signed documents on behalf of Azerbaijan.

The country's active diplomatic agenda provided an important opportunity to advance Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities and strengthen bilateral partnerships. The discussions once again confirmed Azerbaijan's active contribution to the multilateral agenda. Azerbaijan will continue to engage actively with international partners in promoting peace, stability, connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation.

During his visit to New York, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister held 37 bilateral meetings with counterparts, heads of international organizations and government officials and signed 17 bilateral documents.

Bayramov also addressed 11 high-level events, including the General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, the G-77 and China, the Global Development Initiative, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization of Turkic States, the Landlocked Developing Countries, the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, a session on the Trans-Caspian and TRIPP routes, the US Chamber of Commerce Roundtable, and the World Trade Organization's World Economic Leaders' Lunch.

The meetings and events provided important platforms for expanding Azerbaijan's cooperation with international partners and advancing the country's multilateral diplomatic agenda.