Memory of martyrs honored in Lachin on Remembrance Day [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

27 September 2026 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The memory of the martyrs who fought heroically in the Patriotic War and sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was honored with a one-minute silence in Lachin district on September 27 - Remembrance Day.

Participants gathered in the central square of Lachin city to pay deep tribute to the memory of the martyrs.

At 12:00, traffic and pedestrian movement across the district was suspended. Drivers sounded their horns, and a one-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, the Lachin District Restoration, Construction and Management Service, law enforcement agencies operating in the district, families of martyrs and local residents.