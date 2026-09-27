Tree-planting campaign held in Nakhchivan to honor martyrs [PHOTOS]

27 September 2026 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A tree-planting campaign dedicated to the cherished memory of Azerbaijani martyrs has been held in Nakhchivan, organized by the Nakhchivan City Executive Authority.

Participants first observed a minute of silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs.

Addressing the event, Nakhchivan City Executive Authority head Anar Babayev said that preserving the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland and passing on their legacy of heroism to future generations is a moral duty for everyone.

He noted that events dedicated to the memory of martyrs contribute to preserving national memory and fostering patriotic values among the younger generation.

The participants emphasized that planting trees in memory of the martyrs is a meaningful initiative that combines national and moral values with a tradition of caring for nature. Such campaigns also contribute to expanding green areas in Nakhchivan, protecting the environment and maintaining ecological balance.

As part of the campaign, more than 100 trees of various forest species were planted in an area designated for landscaping. Existing trees were watered, measures were taken to protect and develop the greenery, and the newly planted trees received the necessary agrotechnical care. A modern drip irrigation system was also installed to water the trees.

Each tree planted in memory of the martyrs serves as a symbol of respect for future generations, life and national memory.

A number of events are being held in Nakhchivan in connection with September 27 - Remembrance Day to honor the memory of the martyrs, provide attention and support to their families and loved ones, and promote national and moral values.