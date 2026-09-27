September 27: Azerbaijan remembers heroes of 44-day Patriotic War

27 September 2026 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

September 27 is observed in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day, a date dedicated to honoring the memory of servicemen who lost their lives during the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020.

Across Azerbaijan, the day is marked by commemorative ceremonies, visits to martyrs' cemeteries and memorial sites, and tributes held at public institutions and communities. Citizens gather to remember those who died during the war, lay flowers at graves and monuments, and express respect for their sacrifice.

Remembrance Day was established by a presidential decree on December 2, 2020, several weeks after the end of the war. September 27 was chosen as the date because it marks the beginning of the hostilities in 2020.

The day has become an important part of Azerbaijan's public commemorative calendar. Government institutions, local authorities, educational establishments, cultural organizations and civil society groups organize events dedicated to preserving the memory of the fallen. Exhibitions, conferences, tree-planting campaigns, commemorative gatherings and other initiatives are held in different parts of the country.

One of the central elements of the commemoration is the nationwide one-minute silence observed at noon. At 12:00, people across the country stop to honor the memory of those who died during the war. The national flag is displayed on streets, avenues, squares and residential buildings, creating a visible expression of the country's collective remembrance.

Commemorative events are also held in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. These ceremonies carry particular significance as the territories where the war took place are now undergoing extensive reconstruction and development. The return of residents to their native settlements and the restoration of infrastructure have also become part of the country's post-war agenda.

Remembrance Day is observed beyond Azerbaijan's borders as well. Azerbaijani communities and diaspora organizations in different countries hold commemorative ceremonies, bringing together members of the community to honor the fallen and preserve their memory.

The day also provides an opportunity to reflect on the human consequences of armed conflict. Alongside remembering those who died, commemorative events draw attention to the importance of protecting civilians, supporting war-affected families and addressing the humanitarian consequences of conflict.

For families of the fallen, Remembrance Day carries a deeply personal significance. The annual commemorations provide an opportunity to keep the memory of their loved ones alive and to recognize the sacrifices made by those who died during the war.

Over the years, September 27 has come to represent both remembrance and reflection in Azerbaijan.

Through ceremonies held across the country and by Azerbaijani communities abroad, the day keeps the memory of the fallen at the center of public attention while emphasizing the value of peace, security and a stable future for coming generations.