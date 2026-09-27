WHO chief warns of potential pandemic from new respiratory pathogen

27 September 2026 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The emergence of a new respiratory pathogen could lead to a pandemic with consequences comparable to those of COVID-19, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned.

Tedros made the remarks at a press briefing in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

He said the possibility of a new respiratory pathogen emerging was among the concerns that kept him awake at night, warning that such a pathogen could have consequences similar to those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO chief also stressed that another pandemic should be regarded as a matter of when, rather than if, indicating that the world needs to remain prepared for a future global health emergency.

Tedros pointed to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a reminder that infectious disease outbreaks can emerge anywhere and at any time. He said such outbreaks can pose a threat not only to local communities but also to neighboring countries and the wider world.

His remarks came during a UN high-level meeting focused on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. The meeting reviewed progress made since the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasized the need for continued international cooperation, investment in resilient health systems and stronger preparedness for future outbreaks.

Tedros said that although the world has made progress in strengthening pandemic preparedness since COVID-19, countries cannot assume they are sufficiently prepared for future threats. He called for continued efforts to improve global health security and international cooperation.