Martyrs' Fortress monument unveiled in Gakh [PHOTOS]

27 September 2026 19:03 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A monument complex dedicated to the memory of martyrs, named "Martyrs' Fortress", has been unveiled in Qashqachay village of the Gakh district.

According to Azertag, the opening ceremony of "Martyrs' Fortress" began with a performance by an orchestra. The Azerbaijani national flag was raised on the towers of the fortress, followed by the national anthem and a one-minute silence in memory of the martyrs.

It was reported that the 22-meter-high monument complex features towers on both sides. An Azerbaijani flag flies atop each tower. The fortress has 44 embrasures symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War, while one additional embrasure represents the anti-terror operation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the project's author Anvar Afandiyev said the site was created as a place where the sacred memory of the martyrs would be preserved and the love of the Motherland and the legacy of heroism would be passed on to future generations.

He noted that schoolchildren could attend "open lessons" at the site, military conscripts could be sent off from there, and newlyweds could make their wishes at the sacred location.

Lala Rahimova, the mother of National Hero Javanshir Rahimov, said that the residents of Qashqachay had always played an important role in Azerbaijan's history of statehood and had stood in defense of the Motherland, fulfilling their duties at the cost of their blood and lives. She emphasized that the monument reflects the heroism of the village's brave sons.

Gakh District Executive Authority head Elvin Pashayev spoke about the Patriotic War, noting that the country's heroic sons had made a major contribution to restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty at the cost of their lives.

"The Victory we have today was made possible by the heroism of our martyrs, the sacrifice of our veterans and the unity of our people. In this regard, the 'Martyrs' Fortress' erected in a remote mountain village will go down in history not only as a place preserving the cherished memory of those from Qashqachay, but also as a sacred site honoring the memory of all our martyrs," Pashayev said.

Other speakers at the event also spoke about state support for the families of martyrs and war veterans and expressed their gratitude.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the "Martyrs' Fortress" monument complex was then held with the participation of mothers and children of martyrs. Wreaths and flowers were laid in front of the monument.

The ceremony continued with military marches performed by the military orchestra.

Qashqachay village is home to the families of 22 martyrs and 18 war veterans. Azerbaijan's youngest National Hero, Javanshir Rahimov, was also born and raised in the village.

Qashqachay is also known for its prominent generals and officers, as well as patriotic sons who continue to serve in the Azerbaijani Army.