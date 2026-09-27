French President calls for AI safeguards to protect children

27 September 2026 22:38 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for artificial intelligence systems to be tested and evaluated before being made available to children, citing the need to protect them from potential risks associated with the technology.

Macron made the remarks in New York during a high-level meeting on protecting children's rights and safety in the age of artificial intelligence, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The meeting was organized as part of the Coalition for Children's Rights and Protection in the Age of AI.

The French president noted that children are increasingly interacting with technologies capable of speaking to them, answering questions, imitating friendship and responding to their anxieties. He said artificial intelligence was already becoming part of children's daily lives and warned against repeating mistakes made with social media.

Macron also referred to the growing role of social media in the lives of children and teenagers over the past decade. He welcomed efforts to strengthen protections for children online and stressed the need to apply similar safeguards to artificial intelligence.

According to Macron, AI models should undergo testing and evaluation before being placed in children's hands. He said that no AI model should be made available to children by default before it has been tested, evaluated and authorized.

He also stressed the importance of independent research into AI systems, taking into account different languages, cultures and educational environments. Such assessments, he said, should examine both the potential benefits claimed by developers and the risks associated with children's age, the way the technology is used and the specific circumstances of its use.

Macron said the coalition would continue its work on the issue, with the next step expected at the Paris Peace Forum in November.