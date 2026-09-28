China, US reach agreement on coal imports for 2027-2028

28 September 2026 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

China and the United States have reached an agreement on the terms for Chinese imports of coal from the US in 2027 and 2028 during trade and economic consultations between the two countries.

The agreement was announced in a statement by China’s Ministry of Commerce.

US coal supplies will be included in a list of products worth $30 billion covered by the two sides’ agreement to mutually reduce tariffs.

“This will create conditions for China to import coal from the United States in 2027 and 2028. Imports of American coal will complement China’s domestic coal market in a cost-effective manner while providing stable economic revenues and jobs for the US coal industry, helping stabilize and expand bilateral trade,” the ministry said.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it expected cooperation between China and the United States in the coal industry to deepen further.

“We expect that through joint efforts, cooperation between China and the United States in the coal industry will continue to deepen and ensure mutually beneficial outcomes,” the statement said.