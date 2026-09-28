Israel takes action against Netherlands over settlement product ban

28 September 2026 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Israel has announced new diplomatic measures against the Netherlands following a Dutch decision to ban the import and sale of products originating from Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said the Dutch Embassy in Israel had been notified that Dutch diplomats working in Ramallah would have seven days to return diplomatic documents issued to them by Israel.

According to Sa'ar, once the deadline expires, the immunities and privileges granted to the Dutch diplomats by Israel under their diplomatic status will no longer be valid.

“If the Netherlands wants to continue representing its interests in relations with the Palestinians, it can do so from the territory of the Palestinian Authority, rather than from the territory of the State of Israel,” Sa'ar said.

The Israeli minister also referred to a decision taken by Israel last month to exclude the Dutch representation from the International Humanitarian Assistance Coordination Center for Gaza, which operates in Kiryat Gat.

Sa'ar said that decision was also linked to what Israel considers actions taken by the Dutch government against the country.

He reiterated that Israel would respond to steps it considers directed against it.

“Any country that takes hostile and unilateral actions against Israel will lose its influence and significance in the region,” the minister said.

The latest dispute follows the Netherlands' implementation of restrictions targeting products from Israeli settlements. The Dutch government has said such measures are linked to its position on Israeli settlement activity in territories occupied since 1967.

The Israeli government has strongly opposed such measures, describing them as unilateral actions against Israel.

Sa'ar also called for urgent action over what he described as increasing antisemitism and open incitement on the streets of the Netherlands. He argued that these manifestations were not receiving an adequate response and claimed that the Dutch government's policy toward Israel was contributing to their spread.

The latest measures add to growing tensions between Israel and the Netherlands over the Dutch government's policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its approach to Israeli settlement activity.