Canada seeks closer ties with EU without pursuing membership
Canada is not seeking full membership in the European Union, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said, as Ottawa and Brussels discuss ways to deepen their relationship.
Anand said Canada was not pursuing full EU membership and that Ottawa was not currently seeking to define its relationship with the bloc under any specific label.
Her remarks came after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed opening the possibility of Canada becoming the EU's first "associate member."
Anand said Canada and the EU were discussing closer cooperation ahead of their summit in Montreal on October 29-30. The talks cover areas including artificial intelligence, critical minerals, defense and security.
Canada and the EU have been expanding cooperation in several areas, including security and defense, digital technologies and critical minerals. Ottawa and Brussels are also working to strengthen their broader strategic partnership.
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