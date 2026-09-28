EU to allocate €710 million to support displaced people in Africa

28 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The European Union will provide almost €710 million in support for displaced people and host communities in sub-Saharan Africa, as well as emergency assistance to people affected by crises around the world.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the funding as part of Global Citizen's 2026 campaign, according to the European Commission.

The funding package includes measures to support vulnerable migrants and displaced people in sub-Saharan Africa, including assistance related to migration, protection, voluntary return and reintegration. A separate portion will address humanitarian needs linked to conflicts, food insecurity, malnutrition and climate-related shocks.

The European Commission said the package also includes funding for the response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring countries.

Von der Leyen said the EU support would benefit displaced communities across Africa and the communities hosting them, while also providing assistance to communities affected by war and other crises.

The announcement was made during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York and formed part of international advocacy organization Global Citizen's 2026 campaign.

The new funding is intended to strengthen humanitarian assistance and support communities facing displacement, conflict and other crises, with a significant share directed toward sub-Saharan Africa.