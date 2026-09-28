Sumgayit theatre brings National Hero's story to stage [PHOTOS]

28 September 2026 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Sumgayit State Drama Theatre has hosted a commemorative event marking September 27 - Remembrance Day.

The event featured a performance of the one-man play "Immortal", staged based on a work of the same name by Elshan Sarkhanoglu.

The event was attended by active members of the Sumgayit community, media representatives, employees of the Sumgayit Regional Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, doctors from the Sumgayit Medical Center, and staff of the Sumgayit Music College.

Before the performance, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the Azerbaijani servicemen who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The theatre's creative department head and People's Artist Firudin Maharramov, as well as "Immortal" playwright Elshan Sarkhanoglu, addressed the gathering. Their speeches highlighted the significance of the 44-day Patriotic War in Azerbaijan's modern history and provided information about the creative activities of the Sumgayit State Drama Theatre.

The one-man play "Immortal", prepared as part of the project "Nothing Is Forgotten, Nothing Is Lost to Memory", was then staged.

Elshan Sarkhanoglu is the playwright and set designer, People's Artist Firudin Maharramov is the production director, and Umid Abbaszade is the director. The role in the one-man play was performed by Elay Khasayev.

The production tells the story of National Hero Natig Gasimov's courage, patriotism and sacrifice for his homeland. It depicts how, after losing six of his comrades, he remained alone under siege in an Albanian church for five days, resisted despite repeated pressure to surrender, and sacrificed himself in an effort to save the lives of 22 civilians captured in Khojaly.

Natig Gasimov was subjected to severe torture while in captivity and was killed. He did not surrender the Azerbaijani flag to the enemy until his final moments.

By a presidential decree dated June 25, 2024, Natig Gasimov was posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan.